Google’s AI Can Transform Your Photos Into The Style Of Famous Artists

Each artist has their own distinct style. This is what makes art in general unique, although in the art world, there are certain styles that seem to be more popular than others. Of course, not all of us are able to mimic the styles of another artist, but Google wants to help with a new feature they’re introducing in its Arts & Culture app.

Dubbed “Art Transfer”, this is a new feature in the app that will leverage the use of AI to help transform your photos into a style of a famous artist. According to Google, “Art Transfer is powered by an algorithmic model created by Google AI. Once you snap your photo and select a style, Art Transfer doesn’t just blend the two things or simply overlay your image. Instead, it kicks off a unique algorithmic recreation of your photo inspired by the specific art style you have chosen.”

Google also boasts that all of the AI processing will be done on your phone itself, as opposed to being sent to the cloud and processed online. This is good news for those who are concerned about privacy, while at the same time onboard processing also means that your photos should be processed faster.

This is not the first time that we’re seeing AI being used to filter photos. Several years ago, some of you might recall a photo editing app called Prisma that also used AI to help better apply filters in a more realistic way.

