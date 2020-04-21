Google Home Will Now Let Users Adjust ‘OK Google’ Listening Sensitivity

We’re sure that many of us have accidentally triggered our digital assistants by saying phrases that sound similar to its trigger phrase. However, the good news for Google Home owner is that it appears that Google has made some adjustments on that front and in an update that is rolling out to users, Google has introduced the ability to adjust the Google Home’s sensitivity.

What this means is that by changing the sensitivity levels, Google Home will now be either more or less sensitive when it comes to listening out for its “OK Google” trigger phrase. For those who don’t use Google Assistant that often but still have Google Home, lowering the sensitivity means that it is less likely that you could accidentally summon Google Assistant.

However, if you use it very frequently and don’t want to have to shout across the room to trigger Google Assistant on Google Home, then increasing the sensitivity should make it easier for users to summon the digital assistant. Now, we haven’t actually tried this out for ourselves yet so we can’t say for sure how well it works out, but if you have already received the update, then this could be worth checking out.

Google did state that the update will be rolled out to all users gradually, so if you don’t see it yet, not to worry as it should eventually find its way to you.

Filed in . Read more about Connected Objects, Google, Google Assistant, Google Home, IoT (Internet of Things) and Speakers. Source: androidpolice