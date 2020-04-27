Google’s Pixel Buds 2 Are Now Finally Available For Purchase

Back in October last year, Google unveiled the second-gen Pixel Buds which they referred to as the “new” Pixel Buds. It has been more than half a year since the device was announced, but the good news is that if you have been looking forward to getting your hands on the device, you’ll be pleased to learn that is now possible.

Unlike the first-gen Pixel Buds, the second-gen model will be a true wireless set of earphones. This is because for those unfamiliar, the first-gen Pixel Buds came with a cable that connected the two earpieces together, but the second-gen model ditches those cables entirely, putting it square in competition with the likes of earphones like Apple’s AirPods.

Some of the features of the new Pixel Buds included improved voice quality, where it comes with a built-in accelerometer that can apparently detect your voice based on vibrations from your jawbone, which in theory should allow it to better transmit audio even in louder or noisier environments.

They will also come with dual microphones and there is a new Adaptive Sound feature that can increase or decrease the volume of the earphones based on outside noise. As expected, there will be integration with Google Assistant where you can summon the digital assistant from the earphones itself. The new Pixel Buds will also boat 5 hours of use on a single charge and will come with a charging case that will extend it by 24 hours. The new Pixel Buds are priced at $179 and will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

