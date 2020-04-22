iMac Could Receive A ‘Substantial’ Refresh This Year

The last time Apple updated the iMac’s design, it was back in 2012 where the company introduced a newer and slimmer unibody design. However, save for the space grey option for the iMac Pro, Apple hasn’t really done much in terms of redesigning their all-in-one desktop computer.

However, that could change this year. This is according to a recent Periscope session that well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman did with his viewers, in which he answered questions asked by viewers. One of those questions involved the IMac in which according to Gurman claims that we might be able to look forward to a “substantial” iMac refresh this year, including a possible redesign.

When asked about the possibility of a 23-inch iMac, which was initially reported by The China Times, Gurman said that it “sounded about right”. For those who missed the rumor, it said that Apple could introduce a new 23-inch iMac model where it would be offered in the same size as the 21-inch model, except with much slimmer bezels.

There was no mention if there could be design changes made to the 27-inch iMac model, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there were. Needless to say that this should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but we’ll have to wait until later in the year for the details.

Filed in . Read more about iMac. Source: macrumors