iOS 14 Could Introduce More Robust Password Management Features

Apple’s iOS platform comes with a password manager. Known as the iCloud Keychain, basically this helps users remember their passwords for websites and apps that require a login. However, it is rather basic at best, where if you wanted more advanced features, you might need to resort to using a third-party password manager.

Advertising

However, according to a report from 9to5Mac, they have discovered that within an early iOS 14 build, it appears that Apple is apparently working on improving iCloud Keychain to give it more robust password management tools that will make it more useful and perhaps allow it to better compete against third-party apps.

According to their discovery, it seems that some of the potential new features coming to iCloud Keychain includes the ability to detect if a password you’re using for a website has already been used by you for another website. Since using duplicate passwords is a bad idea, this feature might come in handy.

The iOS 14 code also suggests that there might be a way to save two-factor authentication passwords, making the login process a lot faster while also being more secure. Given that third-party password managers require a subscription to gain access to more advanced features, having some of those features built into iOS and macOS itself will no doubt be a welcome feature for those who don’t want to pay.

Filed in . Read more about iOS, Ios 14 and Security. Source: 9to5mac