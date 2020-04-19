Leaked CAD Shows Us What The iPhone 12 Could Look Like

According to the rumors, Apple’s iPhone for 2020 is said to be adopting a brand new design and a departure from the curved edges we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Apple is rumored to be revisiting an older and classic design, one that many iPhone users can probably agree was one of the best-designed iPhones: the iPhone 4.

Now thanks to a series of renders published in a video by EverythingApplePro, we might have a better idea of what the phone could look like. These renders are said to be based on leaked CAD files of the iPhone 12, where it shows off the phone’s flat sides that are reminiscent of the iPhone 4, 4S, 5, and 5s.

That being said, it’s not the first time Apple has revisited this design. In fact, with the updated iPad Pro introduced several years ago, Apple actually adopted this flat-edged design, so it looks like it could finally be coming to the iPhone (again). We have to say that if these renders are accurate, the end product could be rather beautiful to look at.

The camera bump on the back looks like it’s here to stay, and we have heard that at least for one or two of the models, it could even come with a LiDAR scanner found in 2020’s iPad Pro refresh. Needless to say that this should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but in the meantime what do you think? Is this an iPhone you’d love to get your hands on?

