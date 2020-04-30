iPhone 12 Will Reportedly Be Priced Starting At $649

Over the years, Apple has steadily increased the price of its iPhones to levels where some people are starting to feel it’s quite ridiculous. However, there is some good news because according to a tweet by Jon Prosser of FrontpageTech, he claims that the iPhone 12 could be priced somewhat affordably.

The tweet claims that the iPhone 12 could be priced starting at $649. However, there is a catch. The tweet suggests that there could be four iPhone 12 models launching this year, and that the base model will not necessarily be a direct successor to the iPhone 11. Instead, it will be a smaller version with a 5.4-inch display.

This could be the reason behind the slightly lower price, where it is $50 cheaper than the current iPhone 11. Prosser’s tweet goes on to reveal the other prices of the iPhones, where the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be priced more expensive than its predecessor at $749 (a $50 increase), while the iPhone 12 Pro will be priced at $999, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced at $1,099.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

His tweet also notes that 5G will be a feature common across the entire lineup, so if you don’t want to pay top-dollar for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, then $649 will be the cheapest 5G iPhone you’ll be able to buy. Take it with a grain of salt for now, but Prosser claims that this is the same source that had accurately predicted the iPhone SE’s launch date, so maybe there is some truth to these claims.

