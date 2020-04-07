New iPhone 12 Images Show Off A Potentially Smaller Notch And Home Screen Widgets

The other day, a leaked image allegedly belonging to that of the iPhone 12 showed off what could potentially be a LiDAR scanner on the back of the phone. Given that the 2020 iPad Pro comes with a LiDAR scanner, it did not exactly come as a surprise. Now thanks to a new leak, it shows off a bit more about the upcoming iPhone 12.

Advertising

In an image shared on Twitter by user @choco_bit, it expands on the previously shared image. This image (see embedded tweet below) shows off the front of the phone in which some have pointed out that the notch on the iPhone 12 appears to be slightly smaller. Of course, given that this is a drawing, it might not necessarily be drawn to scale.

We have heard rumors in the past that Apple has prototyped an iPhone without a notch, but if these images are accurate, it looks like that prototype will not be launching this year. In addition to the smaller notch, the drawings also depict the home screen of the iPhone in which boxes of various sizes can be seen.

It is believed that these are home screen widgets which is a feature that is said to be coming to iOS 14. This was previously reported by 9to5Mac who discovered evidence of this in a leaked early build of iOS 14, where widgets will now be visible on the home screen as opposed to a separate screen. Take this leak with a grain of salt, but we should have more details about iOS 14 in the coming months.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone.