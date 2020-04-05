iOS 14 Could Introduce Smarter Wallpapers And Home Screen Widgets

If there is one feature that many iOS users wish they had it would be widgets. Apple kind of introduced widgets in earlier iOS builds, but it required users to swipe to another screen to access them, which made them a bit harder to use. We imagine that there are probably instances in which some users probably did not even know about them.

Advertising

That being said, according to a report from 9to5Mac, it seems that could change with iOS 14 where they have discovered reference to a potential new feature that could bring widgets to the home screen. Unlike the current implementation of widgets, the new widgets can be moved around like app icons. However, 9to5Mac notes that this feature is still being worked on and has the potential to be scrapped ahead of its release.

They are also sharing a tweet by @DongleBookPro in which it appears that Apple is working on smarter wallpapers for iOS. These new dynamic wallpapers allow users to select a wallpaper which also offers a different look designed specifically for the home screen. There will be options such as a flat color, a blurry one (designed to help icons stand out), and a dark version that is based on the current wallpaper you’ve chosen.

Assuming these new features are legit, it does sound like iOS 14 could be quite an exciting update. We expect that Apple will have more details to share during its online WWDC event which will be held in the next few months, so until then, take it with a grain of salt.

Filed in . Read more about iOS and Ios 14.