Wild Rumor Claims Apple Might Skip USB-C And Go For A Completely Portless iPhone

Ever since Apple introduced the iPad Pro with USB-C, many have been wondering when the company could bring USB-C to the iPhone. It makes a lot of sense for them to do that, especially since USB-C is now being used by more devices around the world, plus Apple’s MacBooks have ditched legacy ports in favor of USB-C.

Basically, all signs point towards this being the next logical step. However, a tweet by FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser has dashed our hopes of seeing a USB-C iPhone. According to Prosser, Apple will not be bringing USB-C to its iPhones. Instead, Apple will apparently choose to ditch all ports and go completely wireless.

Prosser’s tweet might sound rather outlandish, but we should point out that back in 2019, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had stated that in 2021, Apple could be launching a completely wireless iPhone. This means that Apple will not only ditch the Lightning port, but will skip using USB-C entirely. Instead, the device will presumably rely on wireless charging.

I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this, but no — there’s absolutely not USB-C in iPhone 12. Apple will go portless before they go USB-C. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 18, 2020

It sounds like a bold move, although we imagine that it could be rather inconvenient. This means that iPhone users who need to charge on the go will need to bring around a wireless charger and look for wall outlets instead of just using a battery pack. Needless to say that you should probably take this with a grain of salt, but if you were hoping for a USB-C iPhone, you could be disappointed.

