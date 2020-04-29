Moderna Wants To Move To Phase 2 Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

For those who are hoping for an end to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, there is some good news. This is because medical company Moderna has announced that they plan to expand its trial for its vaccine and wants to move to phase 2 of testing, assuming that regulators approve of their plans.

If you’re unfamiliar, Moderna was one of the first companies to announce that they were working on a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. They were also one of the first to begin human trials, where it seems that initial results were promising enough for the company to suggest that it could potentially be used as emergency medication for frontliners as early as this fall.

According to Moderna, they have announced that they have submitted a new drug application to the FDA in which they are hoping to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine in a more extensive study that will include as many as 600 patients. This study will be split into two, where one group will be given a placebo, while the other will be given the vaccine candidate.

That being said, we should caution you against getting too excited. This is because the results from the first trial have yet to be revealed so it is unclear how successful they were, but presumably it might have been successful enough for Moderna to want to explore its effectiveness further. Other companies have been working on cures and vaccines, although some have yielded unintended and undesirable side-effects.

