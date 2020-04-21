Nintendo Is Reportedly Ramping Up Production Of The Switch

One of the problems faced by Nintendo right now is that their Switch consoles seem to be selling out pretty fast. This is a good problem to have, although this has left many customers frustrated as they are not able to get their hands on the console unless they’re willing to pay the marked up prices offered by resellers.

We had previously heard from analysts that new units of the Switch might only arrive in the summer, but the good news is that it could arrive earlier than expected. This is according to a recent report from Nikkei in which it seems that Nintendo is ramping up production of the Switch in order to meet customer demand.

The report claims that the company is planning to boost production by an additional 10% for the year 2020, meaning that it will be more than the 20 million units that the company made back in 2019. It is still unclear when the console will arrive, but hopefully the boost in production means that we will see more units back in stock quickly, but until then, maybe don’t get your hopes up just yet.

The Nintendo Switch has been doing pretty well since its launch, although with the coronavirus outbreak that has forced many to work and study from home, it has resulted in many seeking new forms of entertainment, like the Switch.

