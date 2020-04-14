OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Have Been Officially Announced

Not too long ago, OnePlus teased that they would be announcing their latest smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro this week. Sure enough it looks like the company has indeed done that, so if you are looking forward to the company’s latest smartphones, here they are in all of their official glory.

Advertising

Now both phones will share similar hardware specs. This includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset which also means that both phones will support 5G connectivity. Both devices will also be available in 8GB or 12GB RAM variants, along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. Both phones will also sport a 16MP front-facing camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, but that’s where their similarities pretty much end.

With the OnePlus 8, the phone will come with a smaller 6.55-inch display with a 2400×1080 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. With the OnePlus 8 Pro, the phone will come with a larger 6.78-inch display, a 1440×3168 resolution, and a faster 120Hz refresh rate. Battery-wise, the OnePlus 8 will come with a 4,300mAh battery, while its Pro sibling will sport a slightly larger 4,510mAh battery.

As for the cameras, the Pro model will sport a quad-camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP camera. For the OnePlus 8, it will use a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP ultrawide camera.

Prices will start at $699 for the OnePlus 8 while the Pro model will be priced starting at $899. Both phones will be available for purchase on the 29th of April.

Filed in ..