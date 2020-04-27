iPhone SE Battery Test Shows You What You Get For $399

Apple’s new iPhone SE comes at a price of $399, a price tag that we haven’t seen on an iPhone ever since the original iPhone SE. However, the affordable price tag also means that certain compromises had to be made in terms of the choice of hardware and features, where apparently battery size was one of those compromises.

Advertising

We had previously heard that the iPhone SE came with a tiny 1,821mAh battery, and it looks like it certainly shows. In a video published onto YouTube by Mrwhosetheboss, he runs the iPhone SE through a barrage of battery tests and pits it against other smartphones like the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S20, and the OnePlus 8, and boy, are we disappointed.

If you don’t have 8 minutes to spare, basically the results were that the iPhone SE managed to squeeze out a paltry 3 hours and 46 minutes of use, putting it well behind the competition. The iPhone 11 came in fourth place with 5 hours, while the Galaxy S20 managed 6 hours and 31 minutes, the iPhone 11 Pro with 6 hours and 56 minutes, and the OnePlus 8 at an impressive 7 hours and 55 minutes.

Of course these times will vary depending on how aggressively you use your smartphone. If you’re a more conservative user, then you might be able to get more, but if you are a medium to heavy user, then this is definitely something you’ll want to take into consideration if you plan to buy the handset.

Filed in . Read more about Galaxy S20, iPhone, Iphone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Iphone Se, Oneplus 8 and Samsung.