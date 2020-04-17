OnePlus Will Let You Unbox The OnePlus 8 Using Augmented Reality

In a post made on the OnePlus forums, OnePlus has revealed that users can now experience unboxing the phone for themselves by using AR. According to the post, “We’re using simple AR tech to bring a virtual experience of our new products to the community. We’re launching two AR filters on our Instagram channels. One for the OnePlus 8 and the other for the 8 Pro. These filters are a sweet setup to help you virtually unbox the OnePlus 8 Series at any place and at any time.”
However, it seems that the company is doing more than just allowing users to unbox the device virtually. They have also announced that they will be looking to host a contest in which by using their unboxing filters, those who come up with the most creative solutions can actually stand a chance to win the device of themselves, although this contest seems to be only available to those living in India.
That being said, OnePlus is not the first to use AR to showcase their devices. When Apple launched the 2020 iPad Pro, they also introduced a new feature that let users display the tablet on their tables by using AR technology as well.
