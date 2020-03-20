You Can Now See How The iPad Pro Looks On Your Desk Using Augmented Reality

Now that Apple’s physical stores are being closed until further notice, this means that customers who want to check out the company’s products will only have images on the internet to deal with. However, if you want to check out Apple’s latest iPad Pro in-person, you can sort of do that thanks to the use of augmented reality technology.

Advertising

This is because on Apple’s website, they have created a link which when viewed using a mobile phone, will allow you to see what the new iPad Pro looks like sitting on your desk. Note that you will need to use an iPhone or an iPad to view the augmented reality link, since it will require the use of the rear-facing cameras to help judge the size and scale of the tablet.

In a way it’s kind of coincidental that Apple is using augmented reality to help market the new tablet. This is because, for those who missed the tablet’s announcement, the new iPad Pro models come with a new LiDAR scanner which is said to help improve on the accuracy of augmented reality technology.

There have also been rumors suggesting that Apple could actually be introducing similar tech to the 2020 iPhone, and this only seems to fuel those rumors.

Filed in . Read more about Augmented Reality (AR), iPad and Ipad Pro. Source: 9to5mac