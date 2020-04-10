This Is How Much The OnePlus 8 Could Cost

OnePlus had initially started out as a company that made and sold affordable smartphones. However, over the years, the company has slowly started to increase the prices of its devices, and it seems that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will be no different, at least according to the latest leak.

In a post by WinFuture.de, the alleged prices of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been revealed. If you were hoping for the handsets to be cheaper than its predecessors, think again. In fact, some of you might actually be disappointed with these prices which seem pretty expensive.

According to the leaked prices, it seems that the base OnePlus 8 model will be priced starting at €719-€729. This model will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Moving up the ranks will be the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model that will be priced between €819-€829. Then comes the OnePlus 8 Pro where the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will retail for €919-$929, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option will go for €1,009-€1,019.

Now, it is unclear how much these models will cost when they find their way stateside, but given their prices in euros, don’t expect them to be cheap. Take it with a grain of salt for now since these are unofficial prices, but we should have more details next week when OnePlus is expected to make an announcement on the 14th of April.

Filed in . Read more about OnePlus. Source: winfuture.de