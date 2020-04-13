Razer Launches Pikachu Wireless Earbuds That Charges Inside A Pokeball

Advertising

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there are many options for users to choose from. You can choose between earbuds designed for sports, designed for the more discerning audio listener, but if you wanted a “fun” pair of earbuds, then it’s probably hard to beat out Razer’s latest pair of Pikachu-themed wireless earbuds.

As you can see from the photo above, these are a pair of wireless earbuds themed after Pikachu and Pokemon. What makes these earbuds so awesome is the fact that they come with a charging case designed like a Pokeball! It doesn’t get any more fun than that. However, it seems that these earbuds are currently only listed for the China market, so it is unclear if there are plans to bring it to other parts of the world.

In terms of specs, the earbuds will feature 13mm drivers and will last up to 3 hours per charge, which is honestly not a lot. However, the case will be capable of recharging the earbuds up to five times, meaning that in total, you should be able to squeeze up to 15 hours of battery life from them.

Razer is no stranger to wireless earbuds as the company had previously launched the Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, although we can’t say for sure if these earbuds are based on that or if it is something else entirely. They are priced around $120 and will be released on the 16th of April.

Filed in . Read more about Headphones, Pokemon and Razer. Source: gizmodo