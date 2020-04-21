Samsung’s Eco-Friendly Packaging Lets You Turn it Into A House For Your Pets

Advertising

Pretty much all products come in some form of packaging. However, sometimes when buying larger devices like TVs, the packaging is simply too big to just toss in your bin, plus given its size, it’s not exactly easy to reuse it as an empty box for your knick-knacks. However, that’s what Samsung is hoping to change.

Starting with its smart TVs from its The Serif, The Frame, and The Sero range, Samsung has adopted an eco-friendly approach where if you’re so inclined, users can actually take the packaging and adapt it to something else, giving the packaging a new lease on life and allowing users to get more out of it rather than simply throwing it away.

This includes options such as transforming the boxes into a small table, a folder for your files and papers, or for those who own pets, a tiny pet house.

According to Kangwook Chun, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Strategy Team of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, “Consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that shares similar fundamentals and values as they do, and with our eco-packaging, we believe that we can provide our customers with a new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express themselves.”

Companies like Apple have long touted the use of sustainable materials across all their products, but we reckon that Samsung has taken it to the next level with these design options.

