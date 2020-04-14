Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Are Being Sold On The Dark Web

Zoom’s explosion in popularity should have been a great thing, but unfortunately, it only exposed the app’s security and privacy flaws which could compromise accounts. Unfortunately for Zoom, it looks like the company’s troubles are far from over because according to a report from BleepingComputer, it appears that over half a million Zoom accounts are being sold on the dark web and hacker forums.

To Zoom’s credit, it seems that these hacks were not necessarily due to the app’s flaws. Instead, it seems that these Zoom account credentials were gathered through credential stuffing attacks, where the attackers use stolen login credentials from previous breaches to see if they work with Zoom.

The credentials that did work ended up making it to a list which were then compiled and sold to other hackers. Interestingly enough, these credentials aren’t being sold for much. In some cases, they were actually given away for free just to create mischief so that others could participate in Zoom-bombing pranks.

So what does this mean for you? If you are using Zoom, then you might want to consider changing your password. Generally speaking, it is a good idea to use different passwords for different accounts. This ensures that if one account gets compromised, it won’t affect the rest. You can check out our guide on how to use a password manager and how to create a strong password to help keep you safe online.

Filed in . Read more about Hack, Privacy, Security and Zoom. Source: bleepingcomputer