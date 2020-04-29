Withings Launches Sleep Apnea Tracking Mat For Your Bed

If you’re looking for a way to track your sleep and to know how much sleep apnea is affecting the quality of your sleep, then you might be interested to learn that Withings has since announced its latest offering, the Withings Sleep Analyzer. This is a mat placed on your bed that has the ability to track your sleep.

According to Withings, it seems that the Sleep Analyzer has been tested over in Europe where it was trialed at hospitals in both France and Belgium. While the company admits that the Sleep Analyzer might not necessarily be as capable compared to proper clinical gear typically used to detect sleep apnea, it seems that the company is confident that it should still be good enough to get the job done.

It will be capable of measuring the user’s movements during their sleep, their heart rate, and their sleep cycle. The device, like most consumer-grade medical devices or health trackers like the Apple Watch, it is not necessarily designed to replace professional medical equipment or a diagnosis from a qualified physician.

However, if you do think that your quality of sleep is simply not what it used to be, then the Sleep Analyzer will be able to provide you with some data and feedback that you can then take to your doctor who might run further and more comprehensive tests on you. The Withings Sleep Analyzer will be priced at around 130 euros. There are plans to eventually sell it stateside, but it will require clearance from the FDA first.

