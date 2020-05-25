2020’s iPhones Will Continue To Use The Lightning Port

According to a recent rumor, it was suggested that Apple could launch a completely portless iPhone in the future. However, it seems that the launch of such a device will only come in 2021 because in a tweet by leakster @choco_bit, the tweet claims that Apple is expected to continue to stick with the Lightning port for 2020’s iPhones.

The tweet also goes on to claim that Apple will be using a smart connector for 2021’s iPhones. This is interesting as the smart connector is a feature that Apple first introduced to its iPad Pro lineup a few years ago. It was not meant to charge devices, but rather it was used to connect accessories like the Smart and Magic Keyboard.

By going completely portless, it would appear that Apple seems to be putting a lot of faith into wireless charging, which has improved over the years, but it still requires a charging mat. While this might be more convenient than plugging in a device, there are of course disadvantages to it, where if you take your phone off the mat to check on it, it stops charging.

Shame the USB-c prototype iPhone 12's arent making it to production. 1 more year of lightning 🥳😭 Oh well, at least smart connector on 13 series — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 25, 2020

Plus, wireless charging speeds still aren’t quite as fast compared to wired charging, especially with all the fast-charging solutions out there today. In any case, it’s probably best to take this with a grain of salt for now, but if you were hoping for a completely portless iPhone, you might have to wait until 2021 at the earliest.

Source: appleinsider