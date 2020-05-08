Apple’s Mini LED Devices Might Now Be Delayed To 2021

Advertising

For a while now we have been hearing that Apple could be looking to adopt mini LED display technology for its products, like the iPad Pro which to date, still relies on LCD , unlike the iPhones which have mostly made the transition to OLED . However, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he believes that Apple could have delayed their mini LED products to 2021.

According to Kuo, “We believe that investors do not need to worry too much about the extension of the mini LED schedule, because mini LED is a key technology that Apple will promote in the next 5 years, so even if the short-term schedule is affected by the new coronary pneumonia, it will not damage the long-term positive trend.”

This seems to be in line with a report from April by another analyst who claims that the mini LED iPad Pro could be launched in 2021 instead of 2020 like it was previously expected. For those unfamiliar, Apple gave the iPad Pro a refresh earlier this year where it came with a new A12Z chipset and a LiDAR scanner.

However, there were rumors suggesting that there could be a new “high-end” model scheduled for later this year, which presumably was the mini LED model. Other rumored mini LED products include an updated 16-inch MacBook Pro, but if this report is true, it looks like customers will have to wait until 2021 before they can see it.

Filed in . Read more about iPad and Macbook. Source: macrumors