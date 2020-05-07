Next-Gen Apple TV Could Be Powered By The A12X Chipset

Back in 2017, Apple finally gave the Apple TV a much-needed update where they finally introduced support for 4K. The update was praised by many, but it seems that Apple hasn’t updated the device since, but that could change because a tweet by Jon Prosser has revealed that a new Apple TV is apparently ready to ship.

According to Prosser, Apple has a new Apple TV that they’re ready to release to the public and that this will finally bring an update to the previous model that was released 3 years ago. Prosser claims that this new model will feature the A12X chipset under the hood, a jump of about two generations from the A10X that was used in the previous Apple TV release. It is also rumored to come with 64GB or 128GB of storage, depending on your preference.

Apart from the hardware boost in the chipset area, we’re not sure what else will be changed. For the most part, the Apple TV is a relatively simple device that lets users watch video by connecting it to their TVs, so we’re not sure if it really needs a major upgrade. As some comments have pointed out, the A12X does seem a bit of an overkill for what the Apple TV does, but perhaps Apple has bigger plans for it.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀 Codename: Neptune T1125 Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂 I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020

Prosser had also previously tweeted that Apple apparently had other devices in the pipeline that are also ready to be shipped. This includes a new iMac and also a new set of AirPods.

