Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Be Shorter And Smaller Than Odyssey

Gamers like getting value for money out of their games. This can come in the form of the time it takes to complete a game, how replayable it is, and so on. However, just because a game takes 100 hours to complete doesn’t make it better. There are plenty of simple and short games out there that are much more compelling.

Advertising

This was one of the criticisms for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which was a pretty epic endeavor for Ubisoft, but some gamers felt that the extra content did not feel meaningful and was a bit draggy. The good news is that Ubisoft has heard those complaints and with the upcoming Valhalla title, Ubisoft will be making the game shorter and smaller.

This is according to a tweet by Ubisoft Middle East’s head of communications Malek Teffaha who posted on Twitter that Valhalla addresses some of the concerns of Odyssey, such as its overall length. That being said, we’re not sure how much smaller or shorter Valhalla will be, but as IGN notes, Ubisoft did previously state that the game is expected to cover quite a large region, so there is still a bit of an epic feel to it (hopefully).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was announced last week with a pretty impressive cinematic trailer. The game does not have a specific release date yet, but Ubisoft is aiming to make it available in the holiday 2020 season.

Filed in . Read more about Assassin's Creed and Ubisoft. Source: ign