B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Announced With Alexa Integration

Bang & Olufsen’s speakers are pretty well-known, and if you are in the market for a new set of Bluetooth speakers, then you might want to check out the company’s Beosound A1. If this sounds familiar, it is because the A1 was originally launched back in 2016, but this particular model is the second-gen model that comes with some changes and improvements over its predecessor.

For starters, and perhaps one of its main selling points, is that Bang & Olufsen are calling the second-gen A1 the world’s first Bluetooth speaker with Alexa integration. Bluetooth speakers with Alexa aren’t new, but the A1 is a battery-powered Bluetooth speaker, unlike other speakers that require it to be connected to a power source.

This is achieved by using Bluetooth to pair with a device that has an internet connection and is connected to Alexa services over WiFi. This means that the speaker and your mobile device must always be within range of each other. The speakers will feature a far-field microphone that can detect voices up to 5m away, so there will be some leeway on that front.

Other changes to the second-gen A1 include better battery life, a new slimmer waterproof design, and also enhanced drivers. If this sounds like a set of speakers you might be interested in, the B&O Beosound A1 will be priced at €250.

