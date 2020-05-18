Epic Games Store Introduces Self-Serve Refunds To Cut Down On Waiting Times

One of the upsides to buying a product from a physical store is that if you wanted to return, exchange, or refund it, you can just go back to the shop and assuming you meet all the requirements, it can be done in a matter of minutes. Refunding a digital purchase, however, can result in waiting times.

This is because refunds done online usually requires it to be reviewed by humans, and given the numbers of requests, it could be a while before yours is processed. However, it seems that Epic is trying to make the process a lot easier with its Epic Games Store in the form of a new self-serve refund feature.

Of course, gamers will need to make sure they meet the requirements first before the refund can be processed. Based on Epic’s policy, this means that the refund request needs to take place within 14 days of the game being purchased, and that it cannot be played for more than 2 hours. Gamers will also need to make sure that they aren’t banned from the game, plus Epic will also be keeping an eye out for gamers who might also be attempting to abuse this refund process.

Assuming you meet all those requirements, you should receive your refund pretty quickly. For those who use Steam to purchase their games, you can check out our guide here on how to get refunds from the Steam store.

