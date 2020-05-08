Google Duo Group Calls Will Be Coming To The Web

With many people being stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, video calling apps and services are becoming increasingly popular. Companies are also stepping up their offerings, like with Google Duo where according to Google, the service will soon be able to support group calls via the web.

Previously, group calls made on Duo were only available using the app on iOS or Android devices, but according to Google, “In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to make group calls with Duo on the web, starting as a preview on Chrome, alongside a new layout that lets you see more people at the same time.”

Google also announced that they will be making it easier to join group calls just by clicking on a link. “To make getting together easier, you’ll also be able to invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call with just a link.” While Duo has been around for a while, the rocketing popularity of Zoom has seen the company make great strides in what the platform offered.

Even companies such as Microsoft have stepped their game up with Skype, while Facebook has also introduced enhanced video calling capabilities with its services like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. As Google states, the feature will be rolling out in the next few weeks, so do keep an eye out for it.

Filed in . Read more about Duo and Google. Source: blog.google