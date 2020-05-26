Grand Theft Auto VI Could Be Seeing A 2023 Release

With the amount of success Rockstar had with GTA 5, it makes sense that they would want to eventually follow it up with GTA 6. However, there is the question of when exactly will GTA 6 be released? The good news is that we might now have a possible date to look forward to, and that is in 2023 (which lines up with what we had previously heard).

According to Take-Two’s (Rockstar’s parent company) 10-K SEC filing, it seems that the company is planning on spending $89 million on marketing during a 12-month period ending on 31st March, 2024. That is a lot of money to be spending on market, and it has been noted that this is twice the amount that they have spent compared to other fiscal years

The reason for this, at least that’s according to analyst Jeff Cohen of investment firm Stephens, is because of GTA 6. Without a doubt that when GTA 6 is announced and released, Take-Two will want to be putting the word out as much as possible, and as such, a larger marketing budget might be required.

Of course, this is purely speculation at this point in time, but considering that GTA 5 made the company over a billion dollars, and is still raking in money thanks to GTA Online, we’re not surprised that Take-Two wants to ensure that its successor will be a smashing success as well. However, the 2023 date means that we have at least 3 years to wait, so until then, don’t hold your breath.

