You Can Now Launch Video Calls In Instagram That Supports Up To 50 People

Making video calls on Instagram isn’t exactly a new function or feature, however in a recent update to the app, Instagram has announced that the video calling feature will now support as many as 50 people at a time. This is thanks to the integration of Messenger Rooms within the Instagram app.

For those who are unfamiliar, Facebook launched Messenger Rooms earlier this month. This is a new feature for Messenger that will support large groups of users looking to make video calls with each other. This is meant to take on the likes of platforms such as Zoom which has gained a lot of popularity in the recent months.

Both Facebook Messenger and Instagram already support video calls, but it was limited to a handful of participants. With Messenger Rooms, users will now be able to create large rooms for multiple participants to join at the same time. So by integrating it into Instagram, users will be able to create Messenger Rooms with their Instagram contacts.

An easy way to video chat with up to 50 of your favorite people? Yes please 🙋‍♀️ Starting today, you can create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join 👇 pic.twitter.com/VKYtJjniEt — Instagram (@instagram) May 21, 2020

Messenger Rooms is also expected to eventually get integrated into WhatsApp as well, so if you’re not an Instagram user, not to worry as you should also be able to create Messenger Rooms through WhatsApp, so do check it out if you are looking for alternative video calling apps to Zoom.

