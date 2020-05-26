Apple’s iPhone 11 Has Surpassed The iPhone XR As The World’s Most Popular Smartphone

It looks like Apple could have a winning formula on their hands because according to data released by Omdia, it has been suggested that the iPhone 11, released last year, is now the “world’s most popular” smartphone, surpassing that of the iPhone XR which was released in 2018.

Advertising

This is based on global smartphone shipments in which the iPhone 11 managed to ship 19.5 million units in Q1 2020. This is versus the iPhone XR which managed to ship 13.6 million units in Q1 2019. It also shows what a massive lead the iPhone 11 has over its competition, like the Samsung Galaxy A51 which comes in second place, although it is very far behind at only 6.8 million units.

Like we said, this seems to suggest that Apple has a pretty good formula on their hands. What do we mean by this? For those unfamiliar, the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are the base models for their respective lineups. They offer slightly less features, use an LCD screen, and also have a much more affordable price tag.

This seems to be more than enough to convince customers to purchase them over their more expensive siblings. In fact, in 2019 we were hearing reports that the iPhone XR was dominating smartphone sales, and now it looks like its successor is enjoying similar, if not greater, levels of success.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone, Iphone 11 and Iphone Xr. Source: 9to5mac