iPhone 12 With 120Hz ProMotion Display ‘Confirmed’ In New report

When the iPad Pro with a 120Hz refresh rate display was first announced, many were excited because since iPhones and iPads tend to share tech, it seemed to indicate that a 120Hz display could eventually find its way to the iPhone. However, over the years, that has yet to happen, but that could change this year.

According to a report from Max Weinbach, he posted a video to his EverythingApplePro YouTube channel where he claims that this year’s iPhone 12 could indeed feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. Weinbach isn’t the first to suggest such a feature, as just last month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (who is just as connected and also pretty accurate with his reporting) made a similar assessment, where he believed that a 120Hz ProMotion display could come to this year’s iPhone.

That being said, Weinbach goes on to claim that the refresh rate for the display will not be static, meaning that it will dynamically switch between both 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the situation as a way to help better preserve battery life. It has also been rumored that the newer iPhones will come with a larger battery to help with this, where the top-of-the-line model could pack a 4,400mAh battery.

This would represent a substantial increase over the previous iPhone which sports a 3,969mAh battery. Needless to say that this should be taken with a grain of salt, but if true it would be a pretty awesome upgrade.

