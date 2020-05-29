Navy Blue iPhone 12 Concept Has Us Hoping The Rumors Are True

According to one of the rumors of the iPhone 12, Apple is said to be dropping the midnight green color option for the iPhone 12 in favor of a navy blue finish. In a new video posted by ConceptsiPhone on YouTube, we now have an idea of what to expect, and boy, are we hoping that the rumors are true.

Advertising

We should point out that the images in the video are purely conceptual. These are not leaks, but rather based on leaks, so it is unclear how the actual phone and finish could look like. Apple has never really been one to offer up very crazy colors for its iPhones, but that has been changing in recent times where Apple is slowly branching out and offering more color options besides your typical black/grey or silver finishes.

The video also goes on to show the iPhone 12’s design based on leaks we had previously heard, such as how it could adopt a design reminiscent of the iPhone 4/4S where it would have flat edges on the side of the phone instead of rounded edges like the current iPhone lineup (although to be fair, the refreshed 2018 iPad Pro kind of adopted that design first).

For the most part, Apple is still expected to launch the iPhone 12 later this year, but when exactly is anyone’s guess, but for the most part, many do seem to expect it to be delayed, with some claiming it might take place in November.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12.