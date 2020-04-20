iPhone 12 Might Now Launch In November Instead

According to the rumors, the iPhone 12 could actually be delayed to 2021. However, there have also been some conflicting reports and opinions that suggest that the phone could still be on track for a 2020 launch. Now in a new report from Reuters, it looks as though they are confirming that the iPhone 12 will still launch in 2020, except that it might be delayed to November.

For the past few years, Apple has typically kept the iPhone launch around September. There have been some slight delays, but it’s typically around the September timeframe. However, Reuters cites analysts from Goldman Sachs who believes that the iPhone 12’s launch could instead be pushed to November.

The report from Goldman Sachs claims that the delay could be due to a variety of reasons, but mostly it is because of the coronavirus outbreak. This has impacted a lot of industries and has also restricted travel, meaning that Apple might have to wait until much later than they would like before their engineers can fly out to China for final engineering inspections and also for production.

This is not the first time we’re hearing about travel being one of the issues that could delay the phone’s launch. Apple has yet to confirm anything, but it is reported that the company will probably end up deciding on a more firm date next month.

