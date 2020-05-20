Justice League ‘Snyder’s Cut’ To Be Released On HBO Max In 2021

Advertising

For those wondering how differently Justice League would have turned out had Zack Synder completed the post-production on the movie, wonder no more. In an official announcement by HBO and Warner Bros. Pictures, it looks like the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

In case you’re unfamiliar with why this is a big deal, Zack Synder had originally directed the Justice League movie. The movie had completed filming and entered into post-production, but tragedy struck where Synder’s daughter had died. The director then decided to take time off to be with his family and handed off the post-production to replacement director Joss Whedon.

Whedon went on to make some reshoots which undoubtedly change the end result, and this has left many fans wondering how different the movie would have been had Snyder manage to complete his work. This led to call for the “Snyder Cut” to see what Snyder’s vision for Justice League would have been.

It was initially suggested that this “Snyder’s Cut” would never see the light of day, but this announcement has changed that. According to the director, “I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

Filed in . Read more about Entertainment, Hbo, Movies and Warner Bros. Source: pressroom.warnermediagroup