Lenovo’s Smart Frame Can Soon Be Pre-Ordered From Indiegogo

The concept of smart/digital photo frames aren’t new, but earlier this year at CES 2020, Lenovo took the wraps off their Smart Frame. This particular digital photo frame is admittedly one of the more stylish models we’ve seen to date, and based on the photos, could easily pass off as being an actual photo frame.

Advertising

Now the company has revealed on their website that they will be launching the product on Indiegogo where customers who are interested in getting their hands on the device can place their pre-orders. There is no word on when the Indiegogo campaign will go live, but the best part of this is that the company will be offering Indiegogo backers a very generous 50% discount.

This means that instead of paying the full $399 retail price for the Lenovo Smart Frame, Indiegogo backers and pre-orders will only need to pay $199. It should be noted that this is an “up to” 50% discount, so we’re not sure what you need to do to qualify, or maybe the 50% discount will only be available in limited quantities.

The company has also stressed that the reason for the Indiegogo launch isn’t due to a delay of the product’s release. It is still planned for August 2020, but the reason for the Indiegogo launch is so that the company can gain feedback to Lenovo on the device in terms of new ideas and features.

Filed in . Read more about Connected Objects, Crowdfunding, Indiegogo, IoT (Internet of Things) and Lenovo. Source: theverge