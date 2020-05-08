LG Velvet Mid-Range Smartphone Announced

Earlier in April, LG started to tease a new smartphone where it would be adopting a new design compared to LG’s other handsets. Dubbed the LG Velvet, the company continued to tease the phone including some of its specs, and for those who are interested, the LG Velvet has been officially announced over in South Korea.

Based on its specs, this is not going to be a high-end device. We’re looking at the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 865 which is found in flagship smartphones like the LG V60. It will, however, sport a massive 6.8-inch display and under the hood, a 4,300mAh battery.

We’re also looking at 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a triple camera setup on the back that LG had previously referred to as a “raindrop” design. The setup includes a 48MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, great news for those who still prefer using wired headphones.

As for its price, the LG Velvet is priced at 899,800 won in Korea, which roughly converts to $700 in the US. While it sports mid-range specs, the $700 price tag is rather steep. However, this is a direct conversion which means when it does get released stateside, the final price could be different. LG is expected to share more details about a global launch soon, so check back with us then for additional information.

