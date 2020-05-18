Logitech Launches HomeKit Exclusive Circle View Security Camera

If you own an iPad or iPhone and want to make your home a smart one, then using Apple’s HomeKit platform is probably one of the better ways to go about it. If you’re searching for new smart devices, then Logitech might actually have something that you could be interested in if a home security camera is on your list of things to buy.

The company has taken the wraps off the Logitech Circle View. Logitech’s Circle family of cameras aren’t new, but what makes the Circle View different is that it will be exclusive to Apple’s HomeKit (sorry non-HomeKit users). It will also support Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video that will let you stream video from the Circle View to your iOS device.

According to Logitech, the Circle View can be used anywhere in your home. It can be wall-mounted with ease and features a weatherproof body, so using it as an outdoors security camera to see who’s at your door is one of the options. With the support for HomeKit Secure Video, videos recorded by the camera can be stored in your iCloud account on supported plans, with camera recordings not counting towards your iCloud storage limit.

The Logitech Circle View is priced at $159.99 and can be purchased directly from Logitech’s website today.

