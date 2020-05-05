NASA And Tom Cruise Are Working Together To Film A Movie In Space

When we watch movies that are based in space, there’s almost a 100% certainty that it was shot in some movie studio with a green/blue screen, along with a ton of CGI. However, it seems that if both NASA and actor Tom Cruise have their way, those screens may no longer be necessary.

This is because in a tweet by NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, he has confirmed that the space agency and the actor are both working together to film a movie in space on board of the International Space Station (ISS). It is unclear what movie this will be, but it is apparently too early to tell.

Right now the word on the street is that the title is still very much in the early stages of its development and that there are no studios attached to it, nor is there a release date. This means that for now, it feels mostly exploratory, but we imagine it would be quite a selling point for the movie if it ever gets released.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

Space tourism is expected to become a thing in the future, so it’s not a complete stretch to think that filming movies in space could also become something movie makers will eventually start to explore as well.

