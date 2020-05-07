Ring Updates Its $99.99 Entry-Level Smart Doorbell

If you’re looking to start making your home smarter, getting devices like a smart doorbell is one way to go about it. The ability to remotely see who’s at your door and talk through it is a pretty useful feature to have, especially if you’re not at home and you want to make sure that your home is safe.

Some smart doorbell solutions can be pretty pricey, but Ring is hoping to challenge that by updating its entry-level Video Doorbell model. The device was originally launched back in 2014 but the company has since given it a bit of an update where it not only maintains its $99.99 price tag, but also comes with improved features like 1080p video, motion zones, and also improved night vision.

In addition to the new features, Ring has also announced that there will be an optional $49 accessory that users can buy for it. This comes in the form of a solar charger that sits around the doorbell and uses the sun to help keep it powered, meaning that technically, you don’t need to worry about changing batteries even if you’re away.

If Ring’s new Video Doorbell sounds like something you might be interested in, you can actually go ahead and pre-order it from Amazon where it’ll come in either a bronze or nickel finish and is expected to ship out on June 3.

