Adobe Finally Brings Curves To Photoshop For The iPad

Adobe’s Photoshop is an incredibly powerful tool that has been used by many professional graphic designs and photographers over the past decade or so. One of the more powerful tools that the app offers is curves, which allows users to better tweak and adjust the colors of their image.

The feature was unfortunately absent on the iPad version of the app, but not anymore. If you’re a Photoshop user on the iPad, then you will be pleased to learn that in a recent update, Adobe has finally introduced the ability to adjust curves on the tablet version of the app.

For those who are wondering about why curves are so important to apps like Photoshop, it is because it is a way for users to adjust things like the color, tone, and overall balance of an image in a non-destructive way, meaning that users can easily make changes without worrying about it “permanently” ruining the image.

The interface for the curves tool will be similar to the desktop version of the app, but it does lack a couple of things like numerical inputs and the eyedropper, which according to Adobe, will be added in future releases. So if you’re do plan to make a lot of edits on the iPad, then this is an update that you’ll definitely want to check out as it will bring the process on par with the desktop version of the app.

