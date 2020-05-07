It Looks Like Samsung Wants To Make Its Own Debit Card As Well

Advertising

Tech companies looking to launch their own payments services isn’t anything new. We’ve seen attempts from the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung, just to name a few, but these days, we’re starting to see companies shift from offering digital payments services to creating actual physical payment cards.

Apple launched the Apple Card which was followed by Huawei, and just last month, there were reports that Google was planning its own card as well. Now it looks like Samsung wants in on the action too because the company has recently announced their plans to launch its own debit card in the near future.

According to Samsung, “In 2020, Samsung Pay will be expanding our service from being a rewarding way to shop and pay, to also being a rewarding way to manage money. Over the past year we have been busy developing a mobile-first money management platform. Our vision is to help consumers better manage their money so that they can achieve their dreams and goals. Now more than ever, mobile financial services and money management tools will play an even bigger role in our daily lives while also opening up new possibilities.”

Details about the card are scarce at this point in time, but Samsung did confirm that they will be partnering with SoFi on it, and that details are expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

