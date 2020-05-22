Samsung’s Terrace TV Has Been Designed For Outdoors Use

TVs were mostly designed for indoor use, but we get it, sometimes it can be nice to have a BBQ outdoors, have a pool party, and then watch some movies while enjoying the nice outdoors air. However, the problem with putting a TV outdoors is that you’re subjecting it to the elements, meaning that over time, it can get damaged.

Advertising

The good news is that if an outdoor TV is something you’ve been looking for, you might be pleased to learn that Samsung has since announced their TV portfolio with The Terrace. This will be the company’s first outdoor 4K QLED TV that also comes with an accompanying (optional) soundbar, so you will be able to enjoy your shows outdoors with better quality sound instead of dragging speakers out with it.

Given that it’s meant for outdoors, Samsung has also made sure that it is IP55 rated. This means that it will be capable of withstanding water and dust to a certain degree, so some light water exposure should not ruin it (although you might want to make sure it isn’t in a place where it could be directly rained upon).

There will also be support for the Apple TV app, AirPlay 2, as well as digital assistants like Bixby, Alexa, and later on Google Assistant. The Terrace TV will not come cheap though. Samsung has priced it starting at $5,000 for the 65-inch model, and $6,500 for the 75-inch model. Customers who are interested can go ahead and pre-order it via Samsung’s website.

Filed in . Read more about Samsung and TVs. Source: news.samsung