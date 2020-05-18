Samsung Backs A Window Project That Can Generate Artificial Sunlight

Having windows in our home is important. Windows aren’t just for aesthetics, but they also help to provide a natural source of light that helps us keep track of the time of day, and can also help improve overall mental health. However, what if you live in a place that has little to no windows? Samsung wants to help with that.

The company has announced that they are backing a company called SunnyFive who have created a fake window that is capable of generating artificial sunlight. This is part of Samsung’s C-Labs, which is the company’s in-house incubation program where we’ve seen a variety of products and services that might not have typically been made by the company themselves.

With the SunnyFive window, they are marketing it towards people who might suffer from seasonal affect disorder. The window is said to be capable of putting out the full spectrum of natural light, and can even be used to replicate the lighting effects that one might expect of a real window.

According to Samsung, “A window-shaped lighting device that produces artificial sunlight, allowing the user to enjoy the full spectrum of light produced by the sun’s natural passage through the sky during the day. Helps users synthesize vitamin D while they are indoors or in low-lit places without having to worry about skin aging or sunburn, and allows for brightness and color adjustment via the app.”

There’s no word on when the SunnyFive window will be commercially produced and put up for sale, but it’s an interesting idea with a pretty sleek design that could be worth keeping an eye out for in the future.

Filed in . Read more about Health and Samsung. Source: news.samsung