Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Sequel Has Been Confirmed

When Paramount first released the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, it was met with immediate backlash over the design of the character. This was because the character looked nothing like what fans of the video game franchise knew and loved, which led to the movie being delayed while they reworked the design.

It turned out that it might have been a good idea as the movie went on to do pretty well for itself as far as video game movies were concerned, so much so that it looks like a sequel to the movie has since been officially confirmed. The movie will also be bringing back the team where Jeff Fowler will be directing, while Pat Casey and Josh Miller will be writing the script.

The movie is said to be in the early stages of development, so there is still no word on casting or a production start date, let alone when it will be released, although we wouldn’t be surprised if the original actors were to be brought back, where Ben Schwartz voiced the main character while Jim Carrey played Dr. Robotnik.

If you have yet to watch Sonic the Hedgehog, you might be interested to learn that the movie has since been released early on home entertainment. This is because of the coronavirus pandemic which forced theaters to close, which resulted in some studios deciding to bring some of their movies to home entertainment earlier than intended.

