Sonos Arc Smart Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Support Announced

Sonos is no stranger when it comes to soundbars, but it an announcement by the company, they have revealed their latest offering in the form of the Sonos Arc, which they are calling a “premium” soundbar where it comes with support for Dolby’s Atmos, which in theory should give listeners a better home theater sounding experience.

Advertising

The Sonos Arc will definitely not be a small device as it measures 45-inches wide, making it bigger than the company’s Playbar and Beam. According to Sonos, the reason for this is because consumers seem to be buying larger TVs these days, and they wanted to create a soundbar that would match.

The Arc will come with multiple drivers with a dedicated left, center, and right channels, along with surround left and right and a couple of upwards-firing speakers. Sonos has also adopted a smarter approach to its sound, where in the event that the show you’re watching does not support Atmos, Sonos will instead use the upwards-firing speakers to help boost the bass.

It will also know when it is paired with other speaker units from Sonos and can automatically reassign the speakers to help create a more balanced output as opposed to firing all speakers from all speakers similarly. There is also support for digital assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as AirPlay 2 which will allow users to wirelessly stream audio from an iOS or Mac device

Unfortunately, all these changes and improvements will not come cheap as the Sonos Arc is priced at $799, making it twice as expensive as the Sonos Beam. It will also replace the Playbar and will be going on sale on the 10th of June.

Filed in . Read more about Sonos and Speakers. Source: investors.sonos