Sony Announces WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds

There are many wireless earbuds in the market today, and it seems that Sony is pushing out products rather aggressively. The company already has a couple of wireless earbuds in the market, such as the high-end WF-1000XM3 and the lower-end WF-XB700, but if you wanted something somewhere in the middle, Sony has you covered.

The company has recently announced their latest pair of wireless earbuds in the form of the WF-SP800N. Based on its price, it sits somewhere in the middle of the company’s other two offerings at $200, although it also seems to have gained an additional feature that will make it more appealing to active users.

The company is boasting that these earbuds offer an IP55 rating which means that it is sweat resistant, making them a perfect pair of earbuds to use in the gym. They will also come with noise cancellation so if you want to tune out the sounds at the gym and just focus on your workout, this feature will most certainly come in handy.

The earbuds also promise a pretty long battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge. As expected, there will be an accompanying charging case that adds another 9 hours, meaning you’ll be able to squeeze a total of 18 hours before needing to charge everything again. If these are earbuds you’re interested in, you can pre-order it on Amazon where it is expected to be released at the end of the month.

Filed in . Read more about Headphones and Sony.