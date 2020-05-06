Stadia Gaming Controller Will Now Work Wirelessly With Your Computer

Advertising

If you’re not a fan of having to keep your Stadia controller plugged into your computer all the time to use it, then you’ll be pleased to learn that Google has announced that its Stadia controller will now work with your computers via a wireless connection. This lets you ultimately ditch the cable once and for all.

According to Google, “Starting this week, you can now use the Stadia Controller to play wirelessly on your laptop and desktop. You no longer need to connect your Stadia Controller physically to your computer to play your favorite games. You’ll be able to link your Stadia Controller and Stadia.com through your Wi-Fi network and play without a USB-C cable connection.”

While PCs might come with multiple ports, going wireless makes it ideal for gaming on laptops, which these days might come with less ports and might come with full USB-C ports, so if you have some ports that are already in use, then this will at the very least keep some of them free for other use.

New #StadiaPro games, wireless Stadia Controller support on web, and more are arriving on #Stadia. Check out our blog for all the details → https://t.co/8sFXRfL3p0 pic.twitter.com/rwNKFjylqo — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 5, 2020

It’ll also make it easier for you to switch between devices like your computer, your phone, tablet, or TV. These changes are expected to begin rolling out this week, so do check it out if this has been a feature you’ve been looking forward to.

