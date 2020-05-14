Tesla Is Working On ‘Secret Batteries’ That Could Reduce The Price Of Electric Cars

Unlike gas-powered cars, electric cars rely heavily on its battery where it pulls multiple duties at keeping the lights on and also providing the range, the latter of which would have typically relied on gas for regular cars. This means that the battery in an EV is doubly as important and can be pretty expensive.

This can help contribute to the overall cost of such a vehicle, but according to a report from Reuters, it seems that Tesla has been working on a “secret battery” that will change the game. The report claims that Tesla might be developing a low-cost, but long-life battery that they might debut in its Model 3 car in China later this year.

With this cheaper battery, it is expected to help lower the cost of the entire vehicle and make it more affordable, bringing it down to prices more in-line with gas-powered cars. It will also help with the overall longevity and environmental impact of these batteries, where they can also be later reused in the electric power grid.

As Reuters notes, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk had been teasing that the company will be revealing some significant advancements they’ve made in battery technology during a “Battery Day”. This event is said to be taking place late May, so we should have more details in the coming weeks.

