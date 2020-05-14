The Elder Scrolls: Blades Is Now Available On The Switch

According to Bethesda, it could be years before we hear about more details about The Elder Scrolls VI. For those who’d rather not replay Skyrim or have no interest in subscribing to The Elder Scrolls Online, The Elder Scrolls: Blades could be a good alternative, and the good news is that the game is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

Bethesda had announced last year that they would be launching the game for the Switch. The game was originally intended to launch on Nintendo’s console in 2019, but in November last year, the company announced that they would be delaying the release to 2020. There was no specific date planned, so this announcement does come as a bit of a surprise, although it is a good one.

For those unfamiliar, Blades was originally announced as a mobile version of The Elder Scrolls and was released on both iOS and Android devices. It is a first-person RPG where players will fight monsters head on in one-on-one battles. The game, just like its mobile counterpart, will be free-to-play with in-game purchases.

The version released for the Switch will also be available as a bundle where for $14.99, players will be given 30,000 gold, 2,000 gems, building materials, exclusive Sylvan decorations, and also some rare pieces of gear that they can equip.

